First ammo vending machine in Texas debuts in San Antonio

DALLAS — How about getting your ammo the same way you get a soda?

Dallas-based American Rounds installed their first ammunition vending machine in Texas, at a business in San Antonio.

To buy ammo, you will first need to scan your driver's license to verify your age, and then a facial recognition system powered by AI verifies your identity.

Federal law requires a person to be 18 to buy shotgun and rifle ammunition and 21 to buy handgun ammunition. According to the company's website, all transactions comply with federal and local regulations and each piece of software works together to verify the buyer's age and that the person using the machine matches the identification scanned.

If everything adds up, you have your ammo within a minute.

According to American Rounds' website, and the machines are "as easy to use as an ATM," and "are accessible 24/7 ... free from the constraints of store hours and long lines."

The company also has machines in Alabama and Oklahoma. American Rounds says more than 200 stores in Texas are requesting a machine.