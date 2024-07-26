New 5.0 earthquake rattles West Texas, felt all the way in Dallas-Fort Worth

WEST TEXAS – A new earthquake has rattled West Texas this Friday morning, sending aftershocks to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The 5.0-magnitude earthquake happened at around 9:30 a.m. in Scurry County, about 200 miles west of Fort Worth. It's a few miles away from the 4.9-magnitude earthquake that also rattled West Texas on Monday.

A new earthquake rattled West Texas Friday morning. CBS News Texas

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was felt as far as Durant, Oklahoma and even down in Georgetown.

Scurry County has a population of about 16,686. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Not the first earthquake this week

The 4.9-magnitude earthquake that rocked West Texas Monday night sent aftershocks as far north as Amarillo and as far south as Austin.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. about 200 miles west of Fort Worth in Fisher County. The epicenter of the earthquake was eight miles northeast of Hermleigh, west of Abilene.

An earthquake rattled West Texas on Monday. CBS News Texas

Although the epicenter was hundreds of miles from North Texas, some aftershocks could still be felt.

The aftershocks were about 3.1 magnitude, CBS News Texas Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said. They were felt as far north as Amarillo and as far south as Austin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In addition to this earthquake, there were two others next to it, one was 3.1-magnitude and the other was 4.4-magnitude.

Fisher County has a population of about 3,622. No damages or injuries have been reported.

Are earthquakes common in Texas?

The last time an earthquake was felt in North Texas was in May when two earthquakes hit Johnson County near Mansfield. Preliminary reports rated the quakes as 3.0 and 3.2-magnitude.

According to the TexNet Earthquake Catalog, this year, most earthquakes in Texas took place in the west, near Odessa, and in the south, outside San Antonio.