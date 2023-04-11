Search for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Investigators say human remains were once in shed

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas) - Investigators in Everman searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez said that at some point in time, there were human remains contained within a shed where he lived. This was prior to the installation of a patio, which has been a focus of their search since cadaver dogs alerted on a carpet investigators recovered.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 CBS 11 News

Additionally, investigators said they learned the child's stepfather had disposed of the large indoor/outdoor carpet in a nearby dumpster. He did so the night before the boy's family left for India without him.

Cadaver dogs alerted on the carpet on April 10 when Texas Search & Rescue and Texas Equusearch joined efforts to find Rodriguez-Alvarez. Investigators said the carpet was previously used as the base and flooring (directly on top of the ground) to a "make-shift" shed that was previously built where the current backyard patio sits. Once again, this led investigators back to the "unpermitted and suspicious" patio.

Investigators secured a search warrant to remove the entire patio, and crews started working on it Monday afternoon.

After removing the concrete patio, multiple cadaver dogs began alerting to the top soil directly underneath the concrete. Anthropologists from the Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office helped with digging efforts and provided expert guidance to investigators and crews. As digging efforts progressed, topsoil was removed and placed in specific areas nearby. Canines continued to alert to certain topsoil areas; however, discontinued alerting to the soil underneath the patio, according to police.

Crews took a break on April 11, meantime investigators continued working behind the scenes to determine more pinpoint areas to search.

City crews were called in to clear out debris from the backyard of the home. The City will then work with a registered contractor to repair/replace the patio, with the proper permits and plans, police said.

Investigators and members of TEXSAR continued open area searches of nearby wooded areas that are most accessible to the property as well.

"Although there is no specific evidence leading us to any specific area at this time, we continue to be thorough and meticulous with this search," investigators said.