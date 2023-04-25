No ground searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez planned in Everman today

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - Following a lengthy search four days ago, for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, law enforcement officials remain empty-handed.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

No ground searches were planned for Tuesday, April 25, but the Everman Police Department will hold a press conference.

A crew of about 50 people set out Saturday morning looking for Noel. Using drones, horses and cadaver dogs, they combed through more than 200 acres in two separate areas, working until 6 p.m.

In addition, smaller teams of investigators searched other locations, according to Everman police.

Chief Craig Spencer said that searchers worked meticulously to make sure they didn't miss a thing.

"Every single time that we take a step and we analyze data we conduct these searches we are getting closer," Spencer said. "Regardless of the outcome of this search its still going to be a win for us because this checked off another option for us and we know where he's not."

Searchers did collect some items they found, but Spencer said none of it was "apparent evidence" in the case. Still, the items were processed to determine if there is any connection.

Noel was reported missing last month, and his family said they haven't seen the child since last November. An AMBER Alert was issued for him on March 25.

About two weeks later, authorities transitioned the case into a death investigation, after concluding Noel was deceased.

The international search for Noel's mother and stepfather continues after they fled to India with six other children several days prior to the Amber Alert.

Both face charges of endangering and abandoning a child.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 817.293.2923.