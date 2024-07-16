Ingrid Andress fans worried after viral National Anthem at Home Run Derby

NORTH TEXAS — The events leading up to the All-Star Game featured exciting fan experiences, celebrity sightings and a home run derby.

However, the most talked about moment this week involved something that doesn't usually get a lot of attention.

The video of Ingrid Andress' performance of the national anthem at the MLB Homerun Derby has gone viral and baseball fans are reacting.

"It was terrible," fan Linda Albrecht said. "We've seen her before and she was delightful and so it was very upsetting."

"I was worried," fan Austin Roberts said. "It was.. about halfway through you realized something was going on."

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer is now addressing why she was so off-key. On her social media, she wrote, "I was drunk last night." She apologized and let people know she would be checking into a facility immediately to get help.

"I'm just glad that it gave her a reason to go get help," fan Caleb Decker said.

"Oftentimes, it takes something like messing up the national anthem on live TV in order for a person to get some help," Dallas 24 Hour Club CEO Tim Grigsby said.

He calls this a change agent. As the CEO of Dallas 24 Hour Club, he specializes in providing transitional living and support services for homeless alcoholics and addicts.

"People who have substance abuse issues.. we just cling to it because it makes us feel okay, but it really messes up our lives in a way that becomes so apparent to other people around us," Grigsby said.

He said ultimately, the best thing a person can do in this situation is seek recovery.

"There's a saying in recovery… rock-bottom is the firm foundation for the rest of your life and what seems like such a horrible thing that happened last evening at the ballpark may be the best thing that ever happens to the singer," he said. "If she can get sober and move forward in a healthy way, I think the effect would be great for her."

Andress has canceled most of her upcoming performances. However, her website lists she'll still be playing two music festivals.

For more information, visit Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration by clicking here.