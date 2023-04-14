Everman investigators call off weekend searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas) - Investigators in Everman have called off this weekend's searches for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. They haven't said why, only that "data analysis has led investigators to change that plan."

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6 Patricia Paris

No one has seen the 6-year-old since the fall of 2022. His birth mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh and her husband fled the country in March just days after an Amber Alert was issued.

After weeks of searching, police said they believe he's deceased.

"Almost as equally as important as finding Noel, is seeking justice for whatever may have happened to him. In doing so, we must make sure that we do not compromise the ongoing criminal investigation. It is because of this that we are simply not able to go into details regarding the specific data that we are collecting," the department shared in a news release.