Terrell teen in police custody after leading chase in stolen vehicle

TERRELL – A 16-year-old is in police custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On July 23, around 8:40 p.m., Terrell police officers were notified that the stolen vehicle was nearby.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of the Dallas Police Department. After an attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle entered Terrell State Hospital grounds and rammed into a gate in an attempt to exit. The driver continued to lead police on a chase.

The driver was then met by an unmarked police vehicle and drove "at a high rate of speed" directly towards them, according to Terrell police.

An off-duty officer was in the passenger seat of the unmarked unit and fired a single round at the suspect through the windshield. The gunfire missed the driver and the vehicle and they continued to drive off.

The 16-year-old, a Terrell resident, was taken into custody and has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, an accident involving damage to a vehicle and criminal mischief. An additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon might be added, police said.

The officer who shot the weapon is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard practice for the Terrell Police Department.

No injuries were reported.