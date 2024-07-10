Massive fire destroys longtime Fort Worth adult entertainment club Baby Dolls

FORT WORTH — A massive fire destroyed a well-known adult entertainment club in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

Baby Dolls, located on FM 157 near Trinity Boulevard, has been in operation for nearly 50 years.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the 911 call about the fire came in around 9:10 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene five minutes later. It wasn't long after that when the back wall of the club collapsed, followed by the roof.

Massive flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from Baby Doll's for hours as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

At one point, Fort Worth Fire had eight engines and three ladder trucks at the establishment, along with crews from the Euless Fire Department.

CBS News Texas

The building was closed when the fire started, so no one was inside at the time.

"There's no telling why and how it was caused, we will be investigating what happened," said Kyle Clay with the Fort Worth Fire Department. "Just thankful nobody was hurt, none of our firefighters were hurt."

Baby Dolls has been in business since 1978. It became a popular and well-known establishment as the City of Arlington made a concerted effort to crack down on topless clubs in the 90s and early 2000s, causing nearly all of them to go out of business.

Baby Dolls is just outside Arlington city limits in Fort Worth.

Firefighters believe the building is a total loss. A representative for the company that owns Baby Dolls told CBS News Texas they plan to rebuild.

CBS News Texas