Increasing number of human West Nile Virus cases reported in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Texas currently has more human cases of West Nile Virus than any other state in the country, according to data from the CDC, and the numbers continue to climb as cities and counties report positive mosquito samples almost daily.

"We have West Nile virus across North Texas," said Shelley Stonecipher, a zoonotic disease expert at UNTHSC. "It doesn't respect county lines or city lines."

So far this year, more than 1,300 mosquito pools have tested positive for the virus across the state, a 291% increase from last year.

The data shows North Texas has been hit particularly hard since record summer rainfall has led to increased mosquito activity.

"We're watching it very closely," said Dr. Phillip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "It's certainly worse than some of the seasons we've had recently."

DCCHS has reported that at least 166 mosquito samples have tested positive this year, almost double the amount at the same time last year.

There have been two West Nile Virus human cases reported in Dallas this week.

Previously, there were two cases out of Garland, one in Tarrant County, and one in Denton County, bringing the total in North Texas to six.

"It's scary because something is innocuous as a mosquito bite could cause this very severe illness," Dr. Huang said.

Most people who are infected with the virus don't have any symptoms, but less than one percent develop severe West Nile Neuroinvasive disease, which can lead to long term disability or death.

People over the age of 50 or who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk.

"That said there can be individuals who are young and healthy as well that can end up hospitalized so everyone needs to take precautions," Stonecipher said. "People are aware of this because it has been circulating for decades now, but we don't think it's necessarily going to happen to us."

Cities and counties spray neighborhoods where mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, but public health experts say it will take a collective effort to keep the insect population at bay.

"It's each of our responsibility to attempt to control mosquitoes in and around our home," said Stonecipher.

Last year, there were more than 20 human cases of West Nile disease and two deaths in Dallas County. Tarrant County reported 13 cases of infection in people.

Common symptoms are fever, headache, body aches, and rash.