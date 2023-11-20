Everman hosts opening ceremony for playground dedicated to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, "a very special young boy"

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After more than a year of devastation following the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, the City of Everman is honoring him with a new inclusive park.

"Every time I come to Everman, I don't come to this area because it makes me so sad," said Patricia Paris, who fostered Noel.

Paris is still fighting with the thought that the 6-year-old is gone, but on Monday some of her grief turned into hope for other kids in the area.

"Just to know he is not be able to enjoy the park but other kids will...it means a lot," she said said.

Everman Chief of Police City Manager Craig Spencer said the project started a little over a year ago as they wanted to expand on their park and to make it more inclusive.

"In March, the tragic story of Noel started to unfold and as the investigation continued, we learned about his special challenges he had faced and the mayor proposed the idea after him and in honor of him."

In October, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted Noel's mother, Cindy Rodgriguez-Singh on capital murder charges related to his disappearance.

"When they told me he was not for sure living, it did something to me," Paris said. "I don't know what it is to lose a child biological[ly], but I can tell you this one here hit more home because he wasn't able to defend himself."

The city was selected to receive the funds from Tarrant County to add this expansion of the already-existing park for children who have disabilities.

"Just giving every kid an opportunity to play and that's important for us," Spencer said. "Not only is it making our park inclusive, but it's honoring a very special young boy."