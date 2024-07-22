North Texas ride-share driver arrested for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old rider

NORTH TEXAS — The Plano Police Department arrested an Uber driver for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Plano police arrested 31-year-old Robert Johnson III of Garland following an investigation from the department's Special Victims Unit.

Plano Police Department

According to investigators, Johnson picked up a 12-year-old unaccompanied minor in Frisco on Tuesday, July 9. Police say Johnson then pulled off the road in the 4200 block of Legacy Drive and proceeded to sexually assault the child. A police report was filed after the child told their mother about the incident the following day.

Friday, July 12th, the Honorable Judge McGraw granted a warrant for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Plano Police Department Intelligence Unit arrested Johnson on Monday, July 15. He is currently being held in the Collin County Jail in McKinney.

In an email to CBS News Texas, Plano police said they are not sharing the sex of the child.

Investigators encourage any additional victims to contact the Plano Police Department Special Victims Unit tip line at (972) 941-2044 or policetips@plano.gov.

According to Uber's Community Guidelines, account holders should be 18 years of age, and minors under 18 should be accompanied by an adult. "Accounts used to transport unaccompanied minors may be deactivated," reads their help page.

However, select cities across the U.S. have access to "Uber for teens" accounts. The teen accounts are described as "the only authorized way for teens aged 13-17 to use the Uber platform with consent from their legal guardian."

Uber says guardians who add a teen account will get notifications every time their teen requests a ride, real-time alerts and live trip tracking to follow the ride in the app.

Dallas is one of the 21 Texas cities that have access to Uber for teens.

The Plano Police Department issued a reminder that individuals must remain vigilant and take precautions when using any rideshare services.

The department shared the following tips for riders:

If your driver makes you uncomfortable or unsafe, trust your intuition and call 911.

Avoid sharing personal details with your driver, including why you are going to your destination.

Share your trip with a friend or family member so they can track your location in real-time.

Before getting in the car, ensure the driver, car, and license plate match the information in the app.

Ask the driver to confirm your name before you get in the car instead of telling them your name.

Sitting in the back seat, especially if you're riding alone, can help you exit safely and give you some personal space.