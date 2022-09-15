Is your child worried about their body image as they head back to school?
Dr. Jasmine Ghannadpour, a pediatric psychologist at Children's Health, says she's seeing more kids dealing with eating disorders in her practice.
For the second year in a row, the national vaccine rate for kindergarteners during the 2021-22 school year fell below the target of 95% to 93%.
School districts across North Texas are doing what they can to attract teachers. Some have offered more money, others decided their best option was to cut one day off a normal school week.
They want to come back and school districts need them. What's keeping some retired teachers from returning to work?
In Keller ISD, the decision to remove dozens of books including the Bible and a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank's Diary from library shelves has been met with support and criticism nationwide.
Community ISD is celebrating its 75th anniversary by opening a new school as 700 new students start classes.
These guidelines are relatively based on the Texas Education Agency's school library standards for removing and preventing obscene content released earlier this year.
Back-to-school anxiety may be a rite of passage for students, but parents may be experiencing it as well. Between safety and health concerns, it can be tough to send your child off this year.
As Dallas Independent School District celebrates the start of a new school year, it does so for the first time in decades with a reigning state champion in football.
The TEA said that ratings are up since last issued in 2019, reflecting improvements in student academic growth rates.
It's back-to-school time and mornings are often hectic. Here are some breakfast and school lunch ideas to make things easier when you're getting the kids out the door.
If you're the parent of a college hopeful, you know just how expensive getting a four year degree can be.
In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern.
Incoming students with scholarships coming from foster homes and families with limited incomes are getting some move-in day help thanks to a small non-profit with a big heart.
You've likely heard about the teacher shortage in Texas. Figuring out how exactly how many teacher positions remain vacant, though, is tough.
Making the case that parents know the best way for their children to succeed, Abbott said getting behind that would be the best path for state success.
As school districts across North Texas make upgrades to their safety plans and equipment, Pilot Point ISD showed CBS 11 their latest addition.
Back to school season is in full gear and besides preparing for the school day, many parents are figuring out after school plans and how to keep them safe.
The district's safety and security team said they've been busy over the summer looking at doors and locks, cameras, fire alarms, intercoms and PA systems.
Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers.
Safety and security has been at the top of many people's minds as Arlington Independent School District students prepare to start class next week.
In case you need a reminder, it's a holiday weekend for your wallet or pocketbook.
Along with backpacks, pencils, and pens, kids also received free haircuts and got all their medical needs taken care of.
Quinlan ISD is pulling out all the stops to recruit teachers with some of the most creative incentives offered anywhere.
School districts all across North Texas are feverishly hiring before the first day of classes.
"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," the NBA star wrote on Twitter.
It's been almost two years since a mother in The Colony found her 25-year-old son dead in his room from fentanyl poisoning.
From safety concerns to mental health challenges, a national survey spotlights issues students are facing as the new school year approaches.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says five homes have been lost and 25 more structures are threatened by the Blum Fire.
Records obtained by the CBS News Texas I-Team show a Fort Worth police chase of a stolen vehicle that resulted in an innocent driver being killed reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
According to the Plano Police Department, the 14-year-old was caught breaking into a vehicle on July 6 and that's when detectives started connecting the dots.
On the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in the wrongful death lawsuit, U.S. District Judge David Godbey delayed the trail until at least September.
Andra Craig, 57, had just left a birthday party when he drove into the intersection of Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue, right into the path of a police chase.
So far this year, Fort Worth police officers have opened fire on eight suspects. Four were killed.
State lawmakers didn't approve a pay increase for teachers during their regular legislative session. However, they will consider doing so during a third special session this fall.
The tentative plea agreement reached by Hunter Biden's attorneys and prosecutors crumbled in Judge Maryellen Noreika's courtroom.
CBS News Texas political reporter, Jack Fink, speaks to two educators about their concerns for the upcoming school year.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suddenly stopped speaking midsentence during a weekly news conference Wednesday.
Although inflation has slowed sharply, Fed officials are again tapping the brakes to ensure the economy slows.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
PRIME faces scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
The CDC also found "concerning" numbers of doctors don't know about alpha-gal syndrome, an allergic reaction to red meat.
While cardiac arrest in athletes may not always make headlines, it occurs more often than many realize.
Julie Coon's nonprofit Cardiac Crusade features a free database that lists how many AEDs are in the 500 biggest cities in the country and maps their locations.
A KFF report found that the new 988 number received four million calls from July 2022 through May 2023.
Southwest Airlines is reporting a $683 million profit for the second quarter, and revenue is a quarterly record as planes are packed during the peak summer travel season.
Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a "heavy debt load," the platform still has a negative cash flow.
The 118,000 sq. ft. store is located on the corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
Bed Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain's intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
Hackers gained personal information about thousands of people who applied to become pilots at American and Southwest airlines.
The man who could unlock any and all doors at AT&T Stadium, Phil Whitfield has died.
Adolis García hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fifth inning and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers slugged four homers in a 13-5 win over the Houston Astros in a tense game Wednesday night.
The Diggs news on reporting day for camp came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a holdout.
Along with her music, O'Connor was known for her outspoken stance on political and social issues, and was open about her struggles with mental health.
The songstress, born in Dublin, was best known for her smash 1990 hit, "Nothing Compares 2 U."
The actor had faced nine sexual offense charges related to incidents reported by four men that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013 in the U.K.
Of the $5 residual check he got for appearing in a hit streaming series, one actor said, "What am I supposed to do with that?"
The two men involved, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, told their stories in the 2019 HBO documentary, "Leaving Neverland."
You heard that right...North Texas is facing 105 degree weather from Monday to Thursday.
On day two of Dallas Cowboys training camp, Bill Jones sits down with rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown. Watch Bill on our 24/7 stream CBS News Texas at 2 and 8 p.m. through Aug. 6.
If you thought this week was hot – next week will be even hotter.
As the back to school count down is on, local healthcare providers are warning about a concerning summer trend in young kids: kids wanting to get in shape for back to school. It sounds like we often talk about wanting to get in shape for summer. That's no coincidence. One pediatric psychologist at Children's Health says kids often pick up on how adults in their lives talk about their bodies.
Here's a look into Heritage Auctions.
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health won't be able to go home for this year's Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't join in the festivities.
A tornado struck Matador, killing at least four people, injuring nine.
Strong to severe storms have kept North Texans on their toes this week, with large hail pelting some areas and a tornado claiming three people's lives in Perryton, about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo.
Huge hail came down in southern counties Monday night.
Parts of North Texas saw hail Friday evening.