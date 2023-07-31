Watch CBS News
How to get your student back on a consistent sleep schedule

By Kennedi Walker

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With summer break coming to an end, experts say that now is the time to start getting back into a consistent sleep schedule for school.

Doctors say what parents need to do is adjust their student's sleep schedule – you can do that by going to sleep 15 minutes earlier each day. 

Limiting screen time and playtime before bed also helps.

How much sleep should your student get each night?

  • Pre-schoolers (3-5 years old): 10-13 hours
  • School age (6-12 years old): 9-12 hours
  • Teens (13-18 years old): 8-10 hours
Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

