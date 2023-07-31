How to get your student back on a consistent sleep schedule

How to get back on a consistent sleep schedule

How to get back on a consistent sleep schedule

How to get back on a consistent sleep schedule

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With summer break coming to an end, experts say that now is the time to start getting back into a consistent sleep schedule for school.

Doctors say what parents need to do is adjust their student's sleep schedule – you can do that by going to sleep 15 minutes earlier each day.

Limiting screen time and playtime before bed also helps.

How much sleep should your student get each night?

Pre-schoolers (3-5 years old): 10-13 hours

School age (6-12 years old): 9-12 hours

Teens (13-18 years old): 8-10 hours