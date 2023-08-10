Cyber bullying, digital peer pressure, scams are all dangers children face online

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As school starts back up, it's important to remember there are online dangers that parents should look out for.

In Texas, 74.2% of children encountered nudity or content of a sexual nature, according to bark.com. Experts say online predators are always searching for their next victim and it's easier than ever for your child to get wrapped up in a bad situation.

Social media and online safety expert Titania Jordan says along with online predators, parents should be on the lookout for cyberbullying, digital peer pressure and scams.

"Prevention is better than intervention," Jordan said. "If you can, have a heads up as to what your children are encountering and will potentially deal with especially as they enter middle and high school. Your relationship with them will be stronger and their physical and mental health will be better."

Jordan also suggests parents educate themselves and learn how to navigate the apps or games your children are interested in and limit screen time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages media use by children younger than two years old and recommends limiting older children's screen time to no more than one or two hours a day.

