Medical provider leaving Texas over AG investigation into gender affirming care for minors

Medical provider withdraws from Texas over gender transition treatments for minors

Medical provider withdraws from Texas over gender transition treatments for minors

Medical provider withdraws from Texas over gender transition treatments for minors

TEXAS — A Washington-based medical provider will withdraw from doing business in Texas rather than hand over patient records for an investigation into gender transition treatments for minors.

In November 2023, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opened an investigation into Seattle Children's Hospital.

The Attorney General's Office says "the institution appears to provide gender transition interventions to Texas children at its Seattle" location and prescribes hormone-disrupting drugs to children and pharmacies in Texas, potentially violating state law.

Texas law SB 14 prohibits drug and surgical "gender transition" interventions for minors. SB 14 went into effect in September 2023.

The Attorney General says the hospital did not comply with requests for documents and the institution sued Texas.

Paxton says he reached an agreement with Seattle Children's Hospital.

In response, Seattle Children's wrote:

"Protecting the privacy of our patients is our top priority and Seattle Children's successfully fought the Texas Attorney General's overreaching demands to obtain confidential patient information. As the largest pediatric care provider in the Pacific Northwest, we comply with all applicable laws and take those obligations seriously."

Seattle Children's Hospital surrendered its position and agreed to cease transacting business in Texas by withdrawing its business registration, according to the Attorney General's Office.