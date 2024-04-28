Stars respond to Golden Knights series lead with 3-2 overtime victory

An NBA adage is a playoff series doesn't genuinely begin until a home team loses.

The NHL first-round playoffs series between Vegas and Dallas might not truly start until a home team wins.

The defending champion Golden Knights appeared to take a stranglehold on the series by winning the first two games in Dallas, but the Stars responded with a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It's possible the Stars found something that will benefit them going into Game 4 on Monday night in Las Vegas (9:30 p.m. EDT/ESPN). They were much more dominant than the score indicates, with 27 high-danger chances to the Knights' four. If not for Vegas goalie Logan Thompson's 43 saves, the Stars would've sealed the victory long before the end of regulation.

"It's not just winning, it's as important how you win," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "I think we were building towards that game (in) parts of Game 1, larger parts of Game 2. I thought we got a complete effort. Obviously, they were off a little bit and that helped. You know they're going to fix that, but I think we're getting an idea of how we have to play in this series in order to have success."

Both coaches gave their players a break Sunday. The Stars didn't practice and the Knights had a sparsely attended optional workout.

DeBoer said he expected Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy to make adjustments for Game 4, but Dallas' victory was as much about emotion as it was strategy. The Stars, knowing what was at stake, came out flying.

"We knew that was a must-win," DeBoer said. "I think we have the same desperation level. I think when you play a game like that, you feel this is a new series now."

The displeased look on Cassidy's face when he met with the media Sunday told the story of the feelings on the other side.

Vegas had a chance to take full control — only four teams have rallied to win a series after being down 3-0. But the Stars have a chance to mimic what the New Jersey Devils accomplished just last season, dropping their first two games at home before rallying to beat the New York Rangers in seven games.

The Knights, having missed their opportunity to all but wrap up this series, have another chance Monday to put the Stars on the brink of elimination.

"We weren't prepared to play," Cassidy said. "I've said many times it's a coach's job to do that with the gameplan, which needed to be better. But the individual has to prepare to win his races and battles. So let's make sure we correct that for tomorrow and put this one behind us, but understand what we're up against here."