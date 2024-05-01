Severe weather chances return to North Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH TEXAS — Heads up! Tonight and Thursday are weather alerts.

As we move through this Wednesday, we're not expecting a washout. A few isolated showers and storms could develop. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s.

Then, later tonight, a line of showers and storms will roll through North Texas ahead of a cold front. Those storms could produce large hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and flooding.

In fact, a flood watch is in effect for parts of North Texas from this evening through Thursday afternoon, generally for our counties along and south of I-20. The Metroplex is not included in this watch at this time. Some areas could see between two and four inches of rain.

We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

Storms will be around for the early morning commute on Thursday. Again, some could be strong to severe. By mid-morning, the threat for severe weather will diminish. However, the threat for storms will ramp up again Thursday night and some storms could again produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

A few isolated storms are possible on Friday. However, our storm chances will increase this weekend.

We're not expecting a weekend washout. However, prepare for a few scattered showers and storms as a front lingers over our area.

The best chance for storms and heavy rain will arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances on Saturday are at 30-40%, then up to 60% on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend.