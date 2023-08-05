Arlington ISD gives students free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's almost back to school time for families across the metroplex and several school districts are helping families out as the cost of school supplies can be a burden.

On Saturday, Arlington ISD held its Back to School Kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

It was a one-stop-shop for families as they could get free backpacks filled with school supplies to health screenings such as students eyes and teeth checked. Students could even get free haircuts to make sure they look good on the first day of school.

"The community just wraps themselves around these families and make sure they have all the things they need so kids can be confident when they come to school," said Dr. Steven Wurtz, Interim Superintendent at Arlington ISD.

This is the 9th year of this event from Arlington ISD where over 10-thousand backpack in an array of colors filled with supplies were given out-along with over a hundred vendors outside also giving out items and important information for families.

This comes as inflation impacts families as prices soar on back to school essentials.

"Things have gotten very very expensive," said parent Shantell Little.

This back to school event had an army of volunteers over 800 people chipped in to help these families out.