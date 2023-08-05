Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington ISD gives students free school supplies, haircuts, health screenings

By Nick Starling

/ CBS Texas

Arlington ISD hosts back to school kick off
Arlington ISD hosts back to school kick off 02:26

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's almost back to school time for families across the metroplex and several school districts are helping families out as the cost of school supplies can be a burden.

On Saturday, Arlington ISD held its Back to School Kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

Arlington ISD gives back to their students in back to school kick off 02:18

It was a one-stop-shop for families as they could get free backpacks filled with school supplies to health screenings such as students eyes and teeth checked. Students could even get free haircuts to make sure they look good on the first day of school.

"The community just wraps themselves around these families and make sure they have all the things they need so kids can be confident when they come to school," said Dr. Steven Wurtz, Interim Superintendent at Arlington ISD.

This is the 9th year of this event from Arlington ISD where over 10-thousand backpack in an array of colors filled with supplies were given out-along with over a hundred vendors outside also giving out items and important information for families.

Arlington ISD giving away school supplies in back to school kick off 01:02

This comes as inflation impacts families as prices soar on back to school essentials.

"Things have gotten very very expensive," said parent Shantell Little.

This back to school event had an army of volunteers over 800 people chipped in to help these families out.

Nick Starling
Nick Starling

Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for over three years. Before that, he reported in Omaha, Washington D.C., Lincoln and in central Nebraska.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.