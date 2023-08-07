Forney church donates uniforms, partners with local barbers to get kids ready for school

FORNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's back to school week for a lot of kids in North Texas and communities are rallying to give them what they need to succeed.

Feel good, look good, do good. That's often the way it plays out, when the first two things are in place.

With Forney ISD starting back to school on Thursday, something special happened this weekend. Young people received major motivation to pursue greatness, starting with the gospel and grooming.

Let's face it. Every kid who starts back to school deserves to look razor sharp. Nate Simon, owner of Forever Faded Hair Lounge in Forney, says, "I know some people can't afford to do some of the things other people can do."

"Along with my barbers, we all decided to come together so we can bless these kids that need it," Simon said.

Simon and his staff set up shop in the lobby of FreeLife Church in Forney and gave out free haircuts. They know that when kids look in the mirror, they should do so with true self confidence.

Simon continued to say, "I hope that there's more like churches and barbershops and any other kind of business in the DFW area doing the same."

FreeLife Pastors Richie and Leann Mullis not only opened their house of worship for the event, their congregation donated uniforms to children and families getting back to school this week.

They hope young people realize you are more than the clothes you wear.

Leann Mullis wants to remind children that "just like your fingerprint is specific to you, your destiny and your purpose is specific to you. Don't try to look at other people to try to be like them or have what they have. But, be the you that God made you to be."

Even the North Forney Falcons entire football team showed up for a prayer as they start what they hope will be a successful year. But this is not about wins and losses – it's about every student returning to school this week. The mission is to get to them to understand that we're all behind them and we're all cheering them on.

Richie Mullis reminds young people that "it's not about where they came from, it's where they're going. They really are the now generation. When I was a student pastor, we always talked about the young people. Really, that's no longer the case. Really, they're the now generation."

The message from Simon, North Forney Football Coach Eric Luster, and the husband and wife pastor team of Richie and Leann Mullis is the same. Young people, you're not in it by yourself. You don't have to handle everything by yourself. Your success is something we all want to see.