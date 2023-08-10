Crowley ISD rolls out the red carpet for the 1st day of school

Crowley ISD rolls out the red carpet for the first day of school

CROWLEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Today, several school districts in North Texas began classes.

At Crowley ISD they kicked off this school year in a special way, rolling out the red carpet for students and staff at Sue Crouch Elementary.

It was a joyous celebration with high fives and cheers from school officials as students walked in.

"This is one of the best times of the year to be able to high five the kids and let the parents know we are going to take care of them and just to see what parents really care because they're here and the kids want to be here," said Dr. Michael McFarland, Crowley ISD superintendent.

Parents were seen soaking in the moment, taking pictures with their kids before the big day.

"For me it's the excitement for a new year just seeing them develop and grow up transitioning into a new year academically, sports, spiritual as well," said parent Krystal who has a third grader and pre-K student.

This is a growing district comprising of around 16,500 students. Voters recently approved a $1 billion bond package which will add more schools and facilities.

"$1 billion is a significant investment, and it says a lot and so for us what it tells us is that we have to get busy really building these facilities in a high quality excellent way because we have student who are coming," added Dr. McFarland.

To get rid of any back-to-school jitters, Dr. McFarland said they're prepared to keep your kids safe, "I know parents are all concerned about safety and so what i want them to understand that we have done everything that we can as far as protocols procedures, reviewing those procedures to make sure our kids are safe and we're going to be vigilant."

Dr. McFarland said the district will be in compliance of the new state law requiring all campuses to have armed security officers by Sept. 1.