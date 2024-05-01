Watch CBS News
4th person arrested in connection to Irving double murder, suspect still wanted

By S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

IRVING — Irving police arrested a fourth person in connection to a deadly double shooting investigation.

Escarleth Mejia is accused of hindering the apprehension of a known felon, Hector Matute Paguada.

Paguada is wanted on capital murder charges. Police say he killed a 23-year-old woman and her mother inside their apartment in January. 

Irving PD says Mejia helped Paguada elude law enforcement and flee the city after he killed 55-year-old Juana Rodriguez and 23-year-old Nayeli Medina.

Mejia is currently in the Irving City Jail. Bond has not been set.

In January, Irving PD arrested Nicolle Martinez Tome, 34, and Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz, 30, in connection to Paguada. Both are accused of tampering with evidence and helping Paguada evade law enforcement.  

In February, 32-year-old Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez was arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a known felon. Police say when they searched Hernandez's phone, they found child pornography. He was also charged with possession of child pornography in addition to an ICE hold.

Irving PD says Paguada has a violent criminal record. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.  

First published on May 1, 2024 / 3:05 PM CDT

