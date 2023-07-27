CDC: Percentage of vaccinated kindergarteners has dropped

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Childhood vaccination rates in Texas and across the country have dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, for the second year in a row, the national vaccine rate for kindergarteners during the 2021-22 school year fell below the target of 95% to 93%.

In Dallas and Collin counties, the vaccination rate for kindergarteners is 94%. In Denton County, it's 92.5% and in Tarrant County, it's 92%.

And while that may seem like a lot, this means that thousands of kids are left vulnerable to preventable illnesses.

Doctors say this is concerning because high vaccination rates are critical to protect children and as we are quickly approaching the first day of school, it's vital that your kids roll up their sleeves to get their shots.

You can find information about vaccinations in your area below: