Watch CBS News
Local News

CDC: Percentage of vaccinated kindergarteners has dropped

By Kennedi Walker

/ CBS Texas

Local pediatricians urge parents to get kids vaccinated before school
Local pediatricians urge parents to get kids vaccinated before school 02:15

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Childhood vaccination rates in Texas and across the country have dropped as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the CDC, for the second year in a row, the national vaccine rate for kindergarteners during the 2021-22 school year fell below the target of 95% to 93%. 

In Dallas and Collin counties, the vaccination rate for kindergarteners is 94%. In Denton County, it's 92.5% and in Tarrant County, it's 92%. 

And while that may seem like a lot, this means that thousands of kids are left vulnerable to preventable illnesses. 

Doctors say this is concerning because high vaccination rates are critical to protect children and as we are quickly approaching the first day of school, it's vital that your kids roll up their sleeves to get their shots.

You can find information about vaccinations in your area below: 

Kennedi Walker
Kennedi-Walkers-headshot-web.jpg

Kennedi Walker is an award-winning journalist from New Orleans. Before moving to Texas, she was a reporter in Baton Rouge where she was awarded Multi-Media Journalist of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.