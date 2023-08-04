North Texas school districts prepare low-income students for the upcoming school year

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two of the largest school districts in North Texas are preparing their students for back to school.

In Dallas, Mayor Eric Johnson is hosting the 27th Annual Mayor's Back to School Fair. Organizers say they expect 2,000 underserved students and their families per hour at the event.

The event will have all the essentials, including school supplies. It will also offer valuable services and resources.

The Mayor's Back to School Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Centennial Building in Fair Park (3809 Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX). Those who attend should be pre registered.

In Tarrant County, eligible low-income families with students ages 4 to 18 will receive free school supplies at the Back to School Roundup.

In addition to free school supplies, students can get free health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, physicals and haircuts.

Organizers expect to serve 10,000 students at the Back to School Roundup. It takes place Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Tarrant County College South Campus (5301 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX). Attendees for this event must also be pre registered.