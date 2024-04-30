Watch CBS News
Zeke Elliott says he's 'excited to be back' with the Dallas Cowboys

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FRISCO — "What's going on Cowboys Nation!"

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially a Dallas Cowboy again after a steak dinner that sealed the deal.

"I'm excited to be back and go to work," Elliott said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Elliott was released by the team last March after they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract for the running back. 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he believes that Elliott, who turns 29 in July, showed in New England last year that he has a lot left in the tank, so he's signing Elliott to a reported one-year, up to $3 million deal.

"He's back for seconds," the team said on an Instagram post, referring to Elliotts motto, "Feed Zeke."

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

April 30, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

