Zeke Elliott says he's 'excited to be back' with the Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO — "What's going on Cowboys Nation!"

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially a Dallas Cowboy again after a steak dinner that sealed the deal.

"I'm excited to be back and go to work," Elliott said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Elliott was released by the team last March after they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract for the running back.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he believes that Elliott, who turns 29 in July, showed in New England last year that he has a lot left in the tank, so he's signing Elliott to a reported one-year, up to $3 million deal.

"He's back for seconds," the team said on an Instagram post, referring to Elliotts motto, "Feed Zeke."