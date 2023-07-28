Studies show summer learning loss in students

Over the summer your student may have lost what they learned in school

Over the summer your student may have lost what they learned in school

Over the summer your student may have lost what they learned in school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Summer vacation is a time many kids get a much-deserved break, but studies show children can lose a lot of what they learned last school year.

According to Texas Children's Hospital, students can lose up to three months of reading skills and one month of math skills if they do not practice over the summer. Additionally, there are children that may still be struggling with school because of the pandemic.

To ensure children aren't behind experts suggest parents make anywhere the classroom, read every day, and make learning fun.

"Learning definitely starts at home because what it does for our kids is it ensures a strong start" said Fort Worth ISD Executive Director of Humanities and Academic Support Initiatives, Mary Jane Bowman.

Studies show kids can lose up to 25-40% of what they've learned during the school year in just that 2-3 month period.

Dallas ISD Deputy Chief Academic Officer, Elena Hill, stresses the importance of parents helping their children get back on a routine before the year starts.

"Parents play a big role in our children's lives, in our students lives, so anytime parents can reinforce school and just getting into the routine attending school ensuring that they have healthy relationships with school is always going to help," she said.