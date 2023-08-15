DFW nonprofit's back-to-school drive brings love to Lewisville elementary school

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Before North Texas schools headed back into the classroom, a local nonprofit helped make sure students were ready with all their necessary supplies.

DFWweCARE is a nonprofit comprised of eight Chinese organizations in North Texas: DFW Chinese Alliance, CIE/USA-DFW, General Association of Henan Dallas USA, Global Federation of Chinese Business Women (North Texas Chapter), A-CAST, Igniter, YES, and Public Contribution Group.

Collectively, the group organized a back-to-school drive at Central Elementary School in Lewisville.

It was held earlier this month. The event was created to help ensure area children were equipped with everything they needed for the first day of school. DFWweCARE primarily helps North Texas elementary schools whose population is more than 90% reliant on free or reduced lunch.

Many of the volunteers who helped stuff backpacks with pencils, notebooks and other supplies, are local high school students.

"I was pretty moved by the causes here," high schooler Taylor Chon said of his time volunteering. "I want to thank the organizers for setting up a unique event that allows us to come face-to-face and interact and help these kids."

For Chon, it's about the experience and the ability to connect with his community.

"It's a really rewarding feeling to be able to help these kids, help the community."

Highland Park senior, Faith Zhao, contributed her time and talents to the event.

"I wanted to be able to incorporate the main message of this organization, DFWweCARE, by including the Chinese symbol of love inside the heart and be something they can instant recognize."

Heart and gratitude were evident on the faces of those who volunteered, and those who received generous donations.

In addition to the supplies, attendees were treated to a traditional performance showcasing the colors and culture of the Asian community.