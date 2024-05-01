Carroll High School, Senior High School closed after report of threat to campuses

SOUTHLAKE — Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School are closed for the day.

Carroll ISD says there was an anonymous report of a potential threat on campus. The threat was isolated to Carroll High School, but due to the scheduling of students who take classes at each campus, both campuses closed out of an abundance of caution.

Southlake police said the report involved a message that was written on a bathroom stall door by someone referring to the STAAR test and a potential school shooting on May 1.

Police said there was no specific target identified and there were no other details in the message.

The campuses are closed while police investigate. All other Carroll ISD campuses are open and will continue normal operations.

The school district asks that if anyone has information about the potential threat to contact Southlake police.