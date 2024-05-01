Watch CBS News
Carroll High School, Senior High School closed after report of threat to campuses

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

SOUTHLAKE — Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School are closed for the day.

Carroll ISD says there was an anonymous report of a potential threat on campus. The threat was isolated to Carroll High School, but due to the scheduling of students who take classes at each campus, both campuses closed out of an abundance of caution.

Southlake police said the report involved a message that was written on a bathroom stall door by someone referring to the STAAR test and a potential school shooting on May 1.

Police said there was no specific target identified and there were no other details in the message.

The campuses are closed while police investigate. All other Carroll ISD campuses are open and will continue normal operations. 

The school district asks that if anyone has information about the potential threat to contact Southlake police.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 6:59 AM CDT

