Dallas Cowboys, former RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms: Reports

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to terms pending a physical, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Monday morning.

The NFL Network says Elliott was back in town to visit the team last Wednesday to talk about a potential deal, but nothing came of the meeting. 

He was released by the team last March after they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract for the running back. 

CBS News Texas is working to confirm the return of Elliott.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 6:30 AM CDT

