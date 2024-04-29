Dallas Cowboys, former RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms: Reports

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott have agreed to terms pending a physical, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Monday morning.

The NFL Network says Elliott was back in town to visit the team last Wednesday to talk about a potential deal, but nothing came of the meeting.

He was released by the team last March after they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract for the running back.

CBS News Texas is working to confirm the return of Elliott.