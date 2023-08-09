Third North Texas school district moves to clear backpacks

Dallas ISD to require clear backpacks for students in all grades

DUNCANVILLE, (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Another school district in North Texas will make the move to clear backpacks this school year.

Mesquite and Dallas ISDs also made the move to clear backpacks.

For the fall semester, Duncanville Independent School is recommending clear or mesh backpacks for students.

In the Spring Semester, clear and mesh backpacks will be required as a part of the district's safety expectations.

The recommendation and the following requirement are for all students, kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The district said the staggered implementation gives students and parents time to prepare.

Students will be allowed to carry a small non-clear pouch in their backpacks to store personal items, such as money, cellphones, and hygiene items. Items in non-clear bags, like purses, athletic bags, or instrument cases will be subject to search per school security protocols.

The district said it recognizes that clear bags may not prevent all prohibited items from entering campuses or address all safety concerns and the new rule "is part of a broader approach to enhance student and staff safety."