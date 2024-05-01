Gaza protest encampment set up at University of Texas at Dallas campus

RICHARDSON -- Protesters at the University of Texas at Dallas set up an encampment on campus Wednesday morning, joining the nationwide demonstrations over the war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Youth Movement is organizing the encampment, according to a press release. Similar to other campus protests across the country, the group is demanding that UTD divest from corporations that do business with the Israeli military. They also want the university to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, among other demands.

One student involved told CBS News Texas' J.D. Miles that the university has threatened to expel the protesters, and call in state troopers to arrest those who refuse to disperse.

CBS News Texas has reached out to campus administrators for comment.

After protests at UT Austin led to numerous arrests earlier this week, the chairman of the UT System Board of Regents said in a statement that the university will not tolerate "any attempt to shut down or disrupt UT operations."

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, and we will not hesitate again to use all resources available to us to keep them safe and our UT campuses open," Kevin P. Eltife said in the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.