Watch CBS News
Local News

How to prepare your student as school starts amid extreme heat

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

When preparing for school, be wary of the extreme heat
When preparing for school, be wary of the extreme heat 01:40

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The first day of school has kicked off for many school districts in the metroplex.

Although they will be in school, it's still a good idea to educate students on the dangers of being in the heat too long. 

If parents are worried about the heat, send your student to school with a water bottle and make sure they're wearing light colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include having a headache, being extremely thirsty or extremely tired. Those with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma or respiratory conditions may need extra help, so talk to your doctor about ways to stay protected.

There are many schools taking action as they prepare to greet students in the sweltering heat.

Dallas ISD crews have started performance maintenance on their air-conditioning units to make sure they work properly.

Like other districts, DISD will keep students inside for recess and PE class if it's too hot. 

Sports and other activities may also see their practice times shift. DISD says if the heat index is 105 degrees or higher, outside activities will be canceled. If it's 100 degrees or higher, activities will be limited. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.