How to prepare your student as school starts amid extreme heat

When preparing for school, be wary of the extreme heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The first day of school has kicked off for many school districts in the metroplex.

Although they will be in school, it's still a good idea to educate students on the dangers of being in the heat too long.

If parents are worried about the heat, send your student to school with a water bottle and make sure they're wearing light colored, loose-fitting clothes.

Warning signs for heat exhaustion include having a headache, being extremely thirsty or extremely tired. Those with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma or respiratory conditions may need extra help, so talk to your doctor about ways to stay protected.

There are many schools taking action as they prepare to greet students in the sweltering heat.

Dallas ISD crews have started performance maintenance on their air-conditioning units to make sure they work properly.

Like other districts, DISD will keep students inside for recess and PE class if it's too hot.

Sports and other activities may also see their practice times shift. DISD says if the heat index is 105 degrees or higher, outside activities will be canceled. If it's 100 degrees or higher, activities will be limited.