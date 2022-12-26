Gov. Abbott, other politicians join Allen community at vigil to honor shooting victims
While some attended the vigil to try and make sense of the tragedy, others came to sound off against lawmakers.
Eight black crosses stand in the center of the memorial, representing each of the victims killed.
Christian LaCour was one of eight victims killed by gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to his family, he worked as a security guard for the mall.
Following the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon, President Biden has since responded.
Neighbors would see Garcia come and go to work, dressed in a uniform that looked similar to a security guard's. But for the most part, they said he kept to himself.
Elected leaders representing the City of Allen are commenting on the deadly mass shooting at the outlet mall there.
Steven Spainhouer said he found a child, who survived while covered by his protective mother who had been killed.
Eight victims are dead and seven are injured following a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon. The gunman has also been confirmed dead.
After taking an impromptu shopping trip to the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon, Racquel Lee soon found herself stuck in a bathroom closet hiding from an active shooter.
There is no word yet on what impact, if any, Saturday's shooting in Allen will have on the final weeks of the Texas Legislature.
A survivor of the Allen outlet mall shooting spoke to Nicole Baker and shared the harrowing story of hiding in a closet while shots rang out. She says she had to walk by her coworker's body when being escorted out by police.
Gov. Abbott said the State of Texas is focused on increasing the spending for mental health by about $3 billion this legislative session. The Republican majority of the House and Senate opposed the spending increase. Democratic lawmakers have pushed for gun control bills but they don't have the votes. Will this latest shooting cause them to find some common ground?
Law enforcement sources have told CBS News that the gunman who killed 8 people at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas may have held neo-Nazi beliefs.
Twenty-year-old Christian LaCour was one of eight victims killed by gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to his family, he worked as a security guard for the mall.
