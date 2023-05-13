North Texans gather for comfort one week following Allen outlet shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Saturday marks one week since a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets, and North Texans are still in disbelief that a tragedy like this happened so close to home.

Earlier in the day, members of the Allen community gathered at the victims' memorial to hold hands, sing songs and pray.

At 3:36 p.m., the City of Allen held a moment of silence in honor of the eight victims who lost their lives and the seven others who were injured. It was the exact time an Allen police officer first heard gunshots and rushed toward the shooter last weekend.

"It's a week later but nothing seems like it has changed," community organizer Cheryl Jackson said. "Every person that has walked up in here—and I'd say thousands have walked [up] to us—has a new hurt, a new set of tears, a new question of, 'Why has this happen?'"

On Saturday evening, the community will come together again for a benefit concert to help raise funds for the victims and their families.

That concert will be held at the McKinney ISD Sperry Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.