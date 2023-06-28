Bodycam footage of Allen Premium Outlets Mall shooting released

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Law enforcement officials have released bodycam footage from the day a 33-year-old gunman killed eight people, including three children at the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

The bodycam was worn on May 6 by an Allen police officer who responded, killing the shooter, Mauricio Garcia of Dallas.

"This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation," Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey shared in a news release. "The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat – and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful."

The video was edited to blur out the faces of civilians and victims, and some language was removed. In it, gunshots ring out and the officer is heard saying, "Shots fired. Shots fired. We got people running."

He grabs his gun, yells for people to "Get moving!" and heads toward the gunfire. At one point, as he's passing Garcia's silver car (the driver's side door still open) he tells dispatch, "I'm on foot, I need everybody I got!"

The loud boom of gunfire continues, breaking up the sound of the officer's breathing as he runs.

The officer then yells, "We've got a mass shooter!"

He keeps running, at one point saying "I'm by Tommy Hilfiger. I don't know where he's at!" Loud gunshots continue to ring out. About four minutes into the footage, the officer raises his weapon and shoots at someone in the distance. After he fires several more times, it's eerily quiet for the first time since the chaotic footage began.

"Shots fired by police. I got him down!"

The officer shoots two more times, and screams, "Drop the gun!"

Little more than five minutes after the footage began, the officer had fatally shot Garcia.

Another officer approaches Garcia's body and the officer who ended the mass shooting, says, "We got him bro... we got him."

On June 26, The Texas Rangers, along with the Collin County District Attorney's Office, presented evidence of the Allen Police Department's use of force to a grand jury. After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the grand jury returned a "no bill" the next day on June 27, according to a news release. That indicates the use of force (as shown in the bodycam footage) was justified under Texas law.

Eight victims of Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting shown CBS 11 News Texas

In addition, the department has requested a comprehensive and independent review of the incident by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In June, the Allen Premium Outlets reopened for the first time since the tragedy. The mall has added security and individual stores were given the freedom to reopen when they're ready. Outlet management is planning to create a permanent memorial to honor the victims in the coming months.