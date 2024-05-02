Death sentence for North Texas man convicted of killing kidnapping victim, shooting officer

JOHNSON COUNTY — A jury sentenced Jerry Don Elders to death for the murder of a woman he kidnapped while on the run.

Elders was found guilty of capital murder on April 25.

Elders was accused of shooting Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott during a traffic stop in April 2021.

During the trial, prosecutor Stephanie Miller told the jury they would hear evidence of how Elders was with two friends early in the morning when Lott pulled them over. Elders, she said, told his friends he was going to shoot the officer and then did three times.

The same crime spree, according to police, included kidnapping Robin Waddell, stealing her truck, and killing her after crashing through a gate at the Joshua Police Department. She was 60 years old. Investigators believe Elders hid nearby at Waddell's property, then confronted her, stealing her pickup truck and taking her with him. The car they were in was later found burning.

Elders was caught in Gainesville after being on the run.