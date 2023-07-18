Police officer's shot to head killed Allen mall gunman, report says

Irvin Walker describes life after the Allen Mall shooting nearly three months later

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A fatal shot to the head from the gun of a police officer killed the man who opened fire May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets, a newly-released report from the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

Eight people, including three children were killed and seven others were wounded that day.

Released on July 18, the report described three gunshot wounds to the shooter's body. The fatal one to the head, which entered through his mouth and perforated the brain, wasn't self-inflicted, it confirmed.

Another bullet hit him in the right ear and a third struck his right arm.

The medical examiner's report, which confirmed the gunman was 33 years old, also listed his clothing at the time of the attack. He was wearing: a black vest, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt.

Toxicology reports confirmed only caffeine was present in the gunman's system; no drugs or alcohol.

On June 26, The Texas Rangers, along with the Collin County District Attorney's Office, presented evidence of the Allen Police Department's use of force to a grand jury. After reviewing the facts of the investigation, they returned a "no bill" the next day on June 27. That indicates the use of force (as shown in bodycam footage) was justified under Texas law. Thus, the officer who killed the gunman was cleared. The department hasn't publicly identified the officer.

In addition, the department requested an independent review of the incident by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

In June, the mall reopened for the first time since the tragedy. It added security and individual stores were given the freedom to reopen when they're ready. Outlet management said they will create a permanent memorial to honor the victims.