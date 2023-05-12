Moment of silence, benefit concert planned this weekend for Allen shooting victims

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - A community in mourning continues to honor the victims of the Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting.

Eight people, including three children were slain by a gunman who opened fire in broad daylight on May 6. Seven other people were injured.

As law enforcement officials continue to investigate the gunman's motive, the City of Allen is asking people to join together for moment of silence.

"We invite you to pause for this solemn remembrance as we grieve the lost, hold the hurting, and give thanks to those who helped," they tweeted.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

SATURDAY, MAY 13

3:36 PM



Please join the Allen community for a citywide moment of silence beginning Saturday, May 13, at 3:36 p.m. We invite you to pause for this solemn remembrance as we grieve the lost, hold the hurting, and give thanks to those who helped. pic.twitter.com/FaFurf2AtH — City of Allen (@CityofAllenTX) May 12, 2023

The moment of silence begins Saturday, May 13, at 3:36 p.m.

A few hours later, the Vocal Majority will present a special benefit concert to raise funds for victims and their families.

Doors open at 7 p.m. but it starts at 7:30 p.m. at the McKinney ISD Sperry Performing Arts Center, 1400 Wilson Creek Parkway.

Attendees can give donations at the door for general admission seating. All of the money raised is earmarked for local non-profit agencies providing mental health, grief, and trauma support for victims and their families, along with first responders who were impacted.

For those who are unable to attend, but want to help designate your donation here.