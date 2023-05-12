Allen police officer who stopped outlet mall gunman 'looking forward to getting back to work,' attorney says

Allen police officer who stopped outlet mall gunman 'looking forward to getting back to work,' attor

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – His story has yet to be told – but we're getting our first insight into the actions of an Allen police officer who's being described as a hero for single handedly stopping the mass shooting at an outlet mall on Saturday.

That officer's attorney is giving a closer look at what happened during those pivotal moments of life and death.

The officer heard the shots and started running as he called for backup.

He was able to quickly encounter and take down the active shooter stopping the worst mass murder the city has ever seen.

"There's no doubt about it, this particular officer is the best of the best, very lucky he was in the position he is," said Zach Horn, the officer's attorney.

Horn represents the officer whose name has not been made public.

He says the officer is on leave until the initial investigation wraps up but is eager to come back to duty despite the physical and mental stress he went through.

"The officer is doing well spending time with his family," Horn said. "Looking forward to getting back to work. Just really trying to process all the things have gone on in the past week."

Allen police confirmed the officer was at the shopping center responding to another call and we've learned he was talking to a child when he heard the gunshots and began running toward what he knew was a high powered weapon.

"It takes an incredible person anytime you hear the sound of high powered rifle and to instinctively and willingly move as fast as you can toward that danger," Horn said. "It's very special."

His attorney, Allen police and DPS are all on the record saying the officer's heroic actions undoubtedly saved lives.

"The officer was really prepared to expect the unexpected, quickly sprung into action and thank God he was trained to do exactly what he did," Horn said.

It's standard procedure for every officer involved shooting to go to a grand jury to decide if it was justified.

That seems like only a formality in this case.