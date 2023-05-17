Wylie community comes together to remember, honor sisters fatally shot at Allen outlet mall

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – At The Cross Church in Wylie, it was an opportunity to grieve, worship and support each other following the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

"We are hurting," Cox Elementary School Principal Krista Wilson said. "We come together to honor the lives of two beautiful children."

8-year-old Sophia and 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza, from Sachse, were taken far too soon.

Wilson described them as beautiful girls who touched the lives of many.

"Their smile, their laughter and their loving nature will forever be cherished in our memories," she said.

She calls Daniela a friend to all. Sophia filled hearts with laughter.

"Their presence in our lives was a gift," she said.

In the past week, Wylie ISD has supported the Mendoza family in multiple ways – Cox Elementary students showed up to school wearing yellow in honor of the girls. A growing memorial was placed at the entrance of the school.

The community is now praying for healing.

Sophia and Daniela's mother, who was injured in the shooting, is recovering.

Her family has released a statement acknowledging and thanking everyone for their continued support. They say the "only thing that gives our grieving hearts peace is that we know one day we will be together again."