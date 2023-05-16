'Evil isn't going to win," Allen mass shooting survivor shares story

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas) - Irvin Walker survived "multiple wounds, too many to count," including a bullet passing close to his heart, according to a trauma surgeon who treated him on May 6.

Irvin Walker survived the Allen Premium Outlets mall shooting despite suffering numerous potentially fatal wounds. CBS 11 News

Eight people died at the Allen Premium Outlets mall that day, and seven including Walker were injured.

"I was dropping my girlfriend off," Walker shared about the day of the shooting. "There was a line around the building so I said 'I'll park.' I said 'go ahead and get a head start and I'll be in there soon.' "

During a May 16 press conference at Medical City McKinney, Walker described the shock of getting shot as he was trying to find a parking spot at the mall.

"After I was impacted by the shooter I got out of my truck and ran for help," said Walker. "I was bleeding profusely and I saw what looked like a security officer approaching on his Segway and I ran toward him... that was our interaction. He told me to have a seat because I was running, then I was jogging and then I was walking."

Walker said it was the first time anyone had ever shot him. He called on his faith to pull him through the trauma.

"Anytime I am in trouble, I call on the Lord. So I began to praise him, be thankful and glorify him. And I asked him for his protection" said Walker.

Medical City Healthcare hospitals received eight patients the day of the shooting. Four of those patients, including Walker, have remained at the hospital as they healed.

Medical City McKinney trauma director Elizabeth Kim, MD, said the next step in Walker's physical recovery is a stay at a rehabilitation facility.

But when it comes to his journey toward emotional healing, Walker acknowledged it's "an ongoing process."

"This event was evidence of evil not winning. The power of God shown brightly and evil is not going to win," shared Walker. "I believe you give love, you get love and that is why I am here today."