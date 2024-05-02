Dak Prescott criminal investigation ends without charges

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department dropped the criminal investigation into Dak Prescott, his attorney says.

A Dallas police source said the sexual assault investigation is over due to insufficient evidence. The investigation began in March after a woman sued Prescott.

Earlier this year, a woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing Prescott of sexual assault and sought millions in damages. The suit alleges the incident happened in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club in 2017.

The woman claims Prescott invited her out with two members of his "entourage" and other women to an establishment in Plano, later getting into a black SUV where Prescott allegedly exposed himself and "used physical force and sexually assaulted" her.

Prescott denied the allegations, his lawyers calling them "patently false" and "heinous" with "no basis in reality."

In response to the woman's lawsuit, Prescott and his lawyers filed a lawsuit accusing the woman and her lawyers of extortion.

On April 16, a judge signed off on dropping the lawsuit from Prescott's accuser. Court documents obtained by CBS News Texas show the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the current case against Prescott has ended, but allows for the case to be refiled in the future.

"I want to thank the Dallas Police Department and Dallas County District Attorney's office for their thorough investigation of the allegations against Dak," said Levi McCathern, Prescott's attorney. "As we knew they would, they found nothing in their extensive exploration of the facts that would support a criminal prosecution. We are confident that at the end of law enforcement's investigation into the extortion case that they will find the accuser and her attorneys just as guilty as Dak is innocent."