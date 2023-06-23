Last hospitalized victim from Allen outlet mall shooting released

New analysis scrutinizes how first responders actions during the shooting at the Allen outlet mall

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The last patient still hospitalized after the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets has been released from the hospital.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Seven patients were transported to hospitals in North Texas after the massacre at the outlet mall on May 6.

One patient was taken directly from the scene to Medical City Plano. Five patients were treated at Medical City McKinney and a pediatric patient was transferred from Medical City McKinney to Medical City Children's Hospital.

"It is said that darkness is the absence of light. In the dark events that occurred in Allen, Texas, I am proud that our Medical City Healthcare colleagues along with first responders were able to be a light to so many of the victims and families affected by this horrific tragedy," says Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. "Our collective hope for all of those affected is for physical and emotional healing."