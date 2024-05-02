Trump trial resumes with testimony from Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer

Another gag order hearing for Trump Another gag order hearing for Trump after bashing judge at rally 03:27

An attorney who represented two women seeking payments in 2016 for their silence about alleged sexual encounters with Donald Trump is continuing his testimony Thursday in the former president's criminal trial.

On Tuesday, the most recent day of proceedings, Keith Davidson told the court how he negotiated on behalf of model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels as they sought deals for the rights to their stories of alleged sexual encounters with Trump.

McDougal was paid $150,000 by the parent company of the tabloid magazine the National Enquirer for her story, as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to bolster Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid $130,000 by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer.

Cohen is expected to be called later in the trial as a key witness against Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump denies committing the crimes and says he did not have sex with Daniels or McDougal.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors showed a series of text messages and emails in which Davidson marketed McDougal's allegations to the tabloid, calling them a "blockbuster" story about Trump. He later negotiated directly with Cohen to sell the rights to Daniels' claims. Davidson testified that he understood suppressing the stories would be beneficial to Trump's candidacy.

Before he returned to the stand, Judge Juan Merchan held a hearing over whether Trump should be held in contempt of court and fined for four more alleged violations of a gag order Merchan imposed before the trial. The order limits what Trump can say about those involved in the case, including likely witnesses and jurors. Prosecutors urged the judge to again impose fines of $1,000 per violation but said they weren't seeking jail time. Merchan did not immediately issue a decision.

Keith Davidson's testimony

Former President Donald Trump attends his trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 2, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Under questioning by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass, Davidson detailed the settlement agreement between Daniels and Trump that Davidson ultimately reached with Cohen. He said the deal included a provision that any violation would result in a $1 million penalty, which he said was "unenforceable." Trump never signed the paperwork, which used pseudonyms for him and Daniels.

Davidson recalled the hours and days after Election Day in 2016, when Trump won the presidency. Steinglass displayed a text exchange between Davidson and Dylan Howard, the editor of the National Enquirer, in the early morning hours of Nov. 9. Davidson said, "What have we done?" Howard replied, "Oh my god."

"This was sort of gallows humor. It was on election night as the results were coming in. There was sort of surprise amongst the broadcasters and others that Donald Trump was leading in the polls and there was a growing sense that folks were getting ready to call the election," Davidson said on the stand. "There was an understanding … that our activities, in some way, may have assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump."

He said Cohen would call him "fairly frequently" in the weeks after the election. He recalled one conversation that occurred on a Saturday morning in mid-December.

"It was a long call, and he had told me he was depressed and despondent and said that I — and he used very colorful language about that stage in his life," Davidson said.

Steinglass said Davidson could quote the "colorful language" Cohen used.

"He said something to the effect of, 'Jesus Christ, can you f--king believe I'm not going to Washington, after everything I've done for that f--king guy?'" Davidson recalled. "'I can't believe I'm not going to Washington. I've saved that guy's ass so many times, you don't even know.'"

He said Cohen told him he "never even got paid" and that Trump was "not even going to pay me the $130,000 back."