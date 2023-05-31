Allen Premium Outlets welcomes back shoppers nearly 1 month after fatal mass shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The Allen Premium Outlets welcomed back shoppers Wednesday morning, nearly one month after a gunman opened fire May 6, killing eight victims and injuring seven.

Before opening, crews were spotted moving barricades around and comfort dogs and their handlers were also on site.

Moving forward, the shopping center will have security guards on duty 24/7, and Allen police working out of the mall's substation.

Large crosses are constructed at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed several days earlier, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

All 120 stores have been given the greenlight to reopen their doors, but if they do will depend on each individual retailer.

Understanding the heaviness that comes with reopening, Allen High School teacher Katelyn Reed wanted to make sure employees had something special to greet them when they returned. So, she had the idea to organize an "Adopt a Shop" drive, encouraging people to create gift baskets with a note of support.

"I can't imagine what it must feel like to go back to work after something like that happened so close to you," Reed said. "And for a lot of them, they were here that day. And I just wanted them to know that we see them, and we care about them, and I want them have a little comfort food, a little treat, as they get going again."

In a statement sent out last week, an outlet spokesperson said the following:

"As we reopen, we do so with heavy hearts in remembrance of those who were lost and with care for those who were affected."

The outlet also announced that it's planning to create a permanent memorial to honor the victims and the Allen community. That process is anticipated to take several months.

WATCH: Teacher organizes 'Adopt a Shop' drive ahead of Allen Premium Outlets reopening