Farmersville honors Christian LaCour, who died while trying to save lives during Allen shooting

By Erin Jones

/ CBS Texas

FARMERSVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In Christian LaCour's hometown, the community is finding ways to honor him. 

LaCour is the security guard we've heard so much about who was killed while trying to save shoppers' lives at the Allen outlet mall on Saturday.

Farmersville was LaCour's hometown. His family has lived here for years. 

"Everybody from here is basically born and raised here," said Farmersville resident Haley Kemp. "Everybody sticks together.. helps each other out." 

The community was heartbroken to learn that Saturday during the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, he lost his life.

Heroically, the security guard was trying to save others. 

"To have somebody from our town.. it just really hits home," Kemp said.

"Christian was just a good, solid young man," said Farmersville Mayor Bryon Wiebold. "He was a learner, very inquisitive, asked very good, penetrating questions. He was a seeker of knowledge and understanding. He was really good young man. It's a tragic loss to lose him at the age of 20."

Wiebold says the community has been working to find ways to honor him.

"We've had restaurants reach out to the family and start providing food," Wiebold said. "CBTX, the bank here, we opened up an account for them - the family." 

"His favorite colors were black and red so we did black and red bows [on the streetlamps] and they're changing all the lights," Kemp said.

Farmersville Parkway - one of the main roads in the city - will be illuminating red for the foreseeable future. 

"We want the family to get through this and none of us can imagine what they're going through," Wiebold said. "Obviously, our loss and our care for him as far as surpassed by that of his family."

There will be a celebration of life for Christian Monday at 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen. 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 10:18 PM

