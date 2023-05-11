Cardinals QB Kyler Murray makes donations to Allen mall shooting victims

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made two donations to victims of the Allen mall shooting last weekend, including $15,000 to a young boy who lost his entire family.

Murray — who grew up in Allen — also donated $10,000 to a general fund for victims of the shooting and shared the links with his 372,000 followers on Twitter.

"This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas," Murray said in his initial Twitter message on Sunday. "If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.

"When is this (expletive) gonna stop?"

Among the victims at the outdoor shopping mall were three members of a Korean American family: a couple and one of their sons, who was 3. Another son was wounded, and was released from the hospital on Thursday, five days after the shooting.

The parents were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as Kyu Song Cho, 37, and Cindy Cho, 35.

Murray was 42-0 as the starting quarterback for the Allen Eagles, leading them to three straight state championships. He has played four seasons for the Cardinals and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.