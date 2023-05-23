Allen mall shooting victim Irvin Walker discharged from the hospital

MCKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- More than two weeks after he was injured in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, Irvin Walker was released from Medical City McKinney on Monday.

Walker underwent two major surgeries, and has a long road to recovery, according to a spokesperson. He was looking for a parking space at the mall when the gunmen shot into his car, striking Walker three times.

One of the bullets passed close to his heart, according to a trauma surgeon who treated Walker shortly after the shooting.

Irvin Walker's car windshield following the Allen Premium Outlets shooting Tiara M. Tucker

A picture of Walker's car shared by his legal team shows at least 14 bullet holes in the windshield.

Irvin is employed as an independent contractor, according to his family. A GoFundMe account created to support him during recovery recently exceeded its $100,000 goal.

Walker's discharge leaves four shooting victims under the care of Medical City Healthcare hospitals. All four are in good condition, as of last update.