Part of memorial to Allen mall shooting victims will be taken down

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- More than a week after eight people were killed in the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, the memorial that sprang up at the site is starting to come down.

On Tuesday morning, the Allen Fire Department plans to remove a set of eight blue crosses, one for each victim killed. Each cross has a victim's name, and messages written by people who came to mourn.

The goal is to eventually give those crosses to the victims' families, along with any letters from the community.

The fire department will also collect any stuffed animals and flowers at the memorial. The stuffed animals will be dropped off at children's advocacy centers, and the flowers will get distributed to places like hospitals and senior centers.

Larger black crosses will remain at the memorial site for the time being.

Also Tuesday, Wylie ISD and the Cross Church in Wylie will host a community vigil in honor of Sofia and Daniela Mendoza, sisters who were killed in the shooting. They were in second and fourth grades at Cox Elementary School.