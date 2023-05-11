Dallas Stars, Seattle Kraken to wear 'Allen Strong' stickers on helmets during Game 5

Remembering the victims in the Allen outlet mall shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken will be showing their support for victims of the Allen outlet mall shooting during Game 5 of their playoff series.

Both teams posted on social media that they will wear 'Allen Strong' helmet stickers during Thursday night's game to honor those affected by the shooting last week.

The #SeaKraken will join the @DallasStars in wearing helmet stickers during tonight's game to honor those affected by the shooting in Allen, Texas last week. https://t.co/Y6DS7QDdvE pic.twitter.com/u3oLjBbjqs — x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) May 11, 2023

The Dallas Stars Foundation has also launched an online game-used memorabilia auction.

Included in the auction is a signed helmet worn by Joe Pavelski, a goalie stick signed by the Stars, a goalie stick signed and used by Jake Oettinger, a puck signed by Jamie Benn and a puck signed by Tyler Seguin.

All proceeds will benefit VictimsFirst and the Support for Allen Fund. Bidding closes on May 18 at 3 p.m.

Puck drops for Game 5 Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.