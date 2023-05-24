Allen outlet mall to reopen nearly 1 month after fatal mass shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Nearly one month after tragedy struck the Allen Premium Outlets May 6, the mall announced plans to reopen next week.

In a statement sent out Wednesday, mall officials wrote that they plan to welcome back shoppers May 31—a little over three weeks since a gunman opened fire, killing eight people and injuring seven.

Large crosses are constructed at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed several days earlier, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Center hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. However, officials said each store will have flexibility to "resume operations at their own pace" and that shoppers should check with retailers before visiting.

"As we reopen, we do so with heavy hearts in remembrance of those who were lost and with care for those who were affected."

Following the shooting, representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allen Police Department stated they believe the gunman acted alone. He was shot and killed by a responding officer within minutes.

Moving forward, APD will provide security at the mall alongside its current private security.

